WorksHub builds active communities of Tech Talent

Through Artificial Intelligence we enable great talent to find the world's most innovative companies, share new ideas and access the latest market trends.

Our Hubs

WORKS
WORKS
WORKS
WORKSCOMING SOON

How It Works

Get Instant Access

Let Codi (our AI Recruiter 🤖) lead you through the sign-up process. Select your skills, passions, and interests so we can match you with interesting jobs and content straight away.

Personalized Career Dashboard

Our algorithm tailors your dashboard to your preferences, recommending jobs and reading. You can also create posts,✏️ which we will then recommend to other members.

We Don't Hide Anything

Once a WorksHub member you get full access to all of our hubs. Showing company details, salary information, and technology trends. Codi will help you through the application process and you can request 1:1 support from one of our Talent Managers at any stage of the process.

United Kingdom
36 New Inn Yard, London, EC2A 3EY
United States
108 E 16th Street, New York, NY 10003
©2018 WorksHub | Privacy policy | Developed by WorksHub
Developed by WorksHub